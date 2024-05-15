Octogenarian couple departs together for heavenly abode within a span of hour of illness

Pakyong, 15 May: In a heartbreaking incident unfolding in Mulukay Village, nestled within the picturesque Pakyong District of Sikkim, an octogenarian couple met a fate that deeply touched hearts. Within the span of a single hour, tragedy struck twice as both husband and wife departed from this world.

The day started like any other for the octogenarian wife, Dhan Maya Thapa. After sharing a morning meal with her loved ones on Tuesday, she began to feel unwell. Concerned family members swiftly rushed her to the nearby Rongli Primary Health Centre (PHC). Despite the efforts of medical professionals, she passed away shortly after being admitted and receiving treatment.

The news of his wife’s sudden demise shattered octogenarian husband, Dal Bahadur. Overwhelmed by grief, he succumbed to the weight of his loss. Transported to the same hospital where his beloved wife had breathed her last, Dal Bahadur bid farewell to the world.

The tragic and almost unbelievable sequence of events has left the community in shock and contemplation. Many are inclined to view it as a divine occurrence, a phenomenon rarely witnessed anywhere else in the world.

On Wednesday, the mortal remains of the octogenarian couple were reverently prepared for their final journey according to Hindu rituals. The somber procession made its way to the Darpaney riverside near Rongli town. Here, amidst the serene backdrop of nature, relatives, close associates, locals, and countless others from distant corners gathered to bid farewell to the couple who departed this world in such tragic circumstances.