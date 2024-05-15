3 Killed, 15 Injured In Pickup Van Accident Along NH31A at Phasidewa

Siliguri, May 15: Three people were killed and more than 15 injured when a wedding pickup van carrying guests to Bihar overturned on the NH31A highway at Kantivitha Phasidewa. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon as the van attempted to overtake another vehicle approaching from the opposite direction.

Police swiftly arrived at the scene, and locals assisted in rescuing the survivors. The injured were transported to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where three fatalities were confirmed.

CCTV footage of the accident reveals the pickup van speeding along the highway before veering off-road.

Siliguri : Pickup Van Carrying Wedding Guests Met Accident Along NH31 , 3 Dead , More Than 15 Injured pic.twitter.com/k8kn6oWogx — The Voice of Sikkim (@thevoicesikkim) May 15, 2024