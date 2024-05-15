ECI Bans Mobile Phones and Electronic Devices Inside Counting Halls for 2024 Elections

Gangtok, 15 May : The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced strict restrictions on the carrying of mobile phones and other electronic devices inside the counting halls during the upcoming General Elections. The counting of votes for the Assembly Elections and Parliamentary Elections is scheduled for June 2 and June 4, 2024, respectively.

In an official statement by Additional Chief Electroral Officer (CEO), the ECI has clarified that media personnel, who have been issued authority letters to enter the counting premises, will not be permitted to carry mobile phones, iPads, laptops, or any other electronic gadgets or recording devices inside the counting halls. This directive aims to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of the vote-counting process.

To accommodate the needs of the media, a designated Media Centre will be established at a suitable distance from the counting halls. This facility will allow media persons to securely hand over their electronic devices before entering the restricted area.

However, the ECI has made provisions for hand-held cameras to be allowed inside the counting halls, provided they are not mounted on stands. Journalists with valid media passes issued by the ECI can use these cameras to capture the proceedings. It is important to note that while taking audio-visual coverage, media persons must not photograph or record the actual votes recorded on individual Control Units (CUs), Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), or ballot papers.

The ECI has urged all media organizations to disseminate this information widely among their personnel to ensure compliance and smooth functioning during the vote counting days. These measures are taken to uphold the sanctity and transparency of the election process.

Letter From CEO