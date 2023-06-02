Tree fell on house killing wife of Santosh Rai in Samdong

Lower Samdong village some 27-28 Km from capital Gangtok encountered a sad incident on Thursday between 5:30 PM and 6:00 PM when the area was hit by heavy rainfall and strong winds. Sanchaman Subba, a resident of Samdong, East Sikkim, had a Kaccha kitchen made of bamboo and GCI sheet roofs, unfortunately was completely destroyed by a fallen tree. The tree, known locally as ‘Chilawnay’ (~Schima Wallichii), toppled over due to the severe weather conditions.

The incident resulted in the tragic death of Mrs. Sarita Rai, a 25-year-old resident of Lower Samdong and the wife of Santosh Rai. She had entered the kitchen to gather some milk products when the uprooted tree struck her, leading to her immediate demise.

The aftermath of the incident has caused multiple trees to block the road in Lower Samdong village, making it difficult for residents to move around. Local authorities and individuals are actively involved in clearing the road, but electricity in the area remains disrupted. The rain has stopped, providing some relief to the affected community.

With the help of Makha OP Police personnel and local residents, the body of the deceased has been recovered from the location. It has been transported to the Department of Health Services for a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause of death.

The affected area is situated along the Teesta River belt, approximately a two-hour walk from the Singtam to Dikchu State highway. However, due to multiple road blockages along the route, the SDPO/Rangpo and other officials were unable to reach the scene. A visit to the area is scheduled for tomorrow to assess the situation firsthand.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident, and efforts are being made to provide support to the affected family during this challenging time. The community is urged to exercise caution and remain prepared for any further challenges that may arise from unpredictable weather conditions.

