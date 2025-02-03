Tragic Wave of Suicides Shakes South Sikkim; Authorities Investigate

South Sikkim was left reeling on January 29 as three separate incidents of suicide occurred in the Melli and Tarku areas, prompting local authorities to launch investigations into the heartbreaking events.

First Incident: Purna Lall Sharma

The first tragedy unfolded in Lower Paiyong, Melli, where 27-year-old Purna Lall Sharma, son of Tika Ram Sharma, was found dead in his home. According to a First Information Report (FIR) filed by his neighbor, Anil Sharma, at approximately 6:23 PM, Purna Lall had taken his own life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan earlier that afternoon around 3:00 PM.

The Melli Police Station registered the case as UD Case No. 01/2025 under Section 194 of the BNSS, 2023. Upon visiting the scene, located about five kilometers north of the police station, officers confirmed the details and found no signs of foul play. A magisterial inquest was conducted by BDO L.B. Pradhan, and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing.

Second Incident: Pratima Rai

Later in the evening, another devastating incident came to light when Sujal Rai reported the suicide of his 30-year-old sister, Pratima Rai, to the Melli Police at around 10:24 PM. Pratima had been found hanging by a scarf in the family bathroom earlier that evening, between 5:00 and 6:00 PM.

Police registered the case as UD Case No. 02/2025 and conducted a magisterial inquest, which, like the first case, revealed no evidence of foul play. Pratima’s body was also sent for a post-mortem, and authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the factors that led to her tragic decision.

Third Incident: Nirmala Basnett

The third incident occurred in Lower Tarku, Kamargoan, where 45-year-old Nirmala Basnett was found hanging inside her home. The discovery was made by Krishna Kumar, Ward Panchayat of Tarku Tanak, who promptly reported the incident to authorities.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Nirmala had been unwell recently and had been discharged from Namchi Hospital after a five-day stay for treatment related to piles. A case under UD Case No. 01/2025 has been registered, and further inquiries are being conducted to understand the circumstances surrounding her death.

Community in Mourning

The three suicides have left the communities of Melli and Tarku in deep sorrow, with residents grappling with the loss of their neighbors and loved ones. While the investigations continue, local authorities have urged the public to seek help and support if they or someone they know is struggling with mental health issues.

In an unrelated development, local police also reported issuing three traffic challans in Namchi and Temi under the C.M.V. Act, 1988, as part of routine enforcement efforts.

Ongoing Investigations

Authorities are working diligently to gather more information about the three incidents. The local police, along with magisterial inquests, are conducting thorough investigations to piece together the events leading up to the tragedies. The community remains hopeful that these inquiries will provide clarity and help prevent such incidents in the future.

As South Sikkim mourns, the incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need for accessible support systems in the region.

Sikkim Police Guidelines for Suicide Prevention Helpline:

Given below is the Suicide Prevention Helpline contact number:

18003453225 / 03592-202111