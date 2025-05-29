Sikkim Marks 50th Statehood Day with Virtual Address from Prime Minister Modi

Gangtok, May 29 : Sikkim celebrated a historic milestone on Wednesday as the state marked its 50th Statehood Day in a grand ceremony held at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok. The event was graced virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined from Bagdogra, lending his presence to the golden jubilee celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt virtual greetings to the people of Sikkim on the momentous occasion of the state’s 50th Statehood Day, addressing them in Nepali—a gesture that resonated deeply with the citizens of the Himalayan state. Although adverse weather conditions prevented his physical presence, the Prime Minister acknowledged the significance of the golden jubilee and praised Sikkim’s outstanding achievements over the past five decades.

In his address, PM Modi lauded the state’s strides in sustainable development, ecological conservation, inclusive governance, and cultural harmony. He emphasized how Sikkim has set an inspiring example of balanced growth by aligning modern infrastructure with environmental stewardship and social cohesion.

Marking the occasion, the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated a series of major infrastructure projects across the state. These included the District Hospital in Namchi, the Swarna Jayanti Maitreya Manjari Project at Ridge Park in Gangtok, the new passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling in Pelling (Gyalshing District), a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udhyan in Sangkhola (Gangtok), and a Gaushala at Mamring in Pakyong District.

Further cementing the state’s development trajectory, PM Modi also laid the virtual foundation stones for several upcoming initiatives. These include the Swarna Jayanti Convention Centre at Namli, a Sports and Culture Complex in Gangtok, the Bhaley Dhunga Skywalk Project in Yangyang (Namchi District), the Nathula Border Experience Centre in Gangtok, the conversion of the iconic Singshore Bridge into a glass skywalk in Uttarey (Gyalshing District), a new Working Women’s Hostel in Gangtok, and a District Hospital in Pakyong.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, accompanied by Governor Om Prakash Mathur, led the commemorative event, which drew dignitaries, officials, and citizens from across the state. Expressing gratitude, the Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for his virtual participation, calling it a moment of immense pride for the people of Sikkim. He noted that the Prime Minister’s unwavering support has continually inspired the state’s journey toward progress.

During his address, the Chief Minister praised the Union Government for its assertive and strategic handling of national security, highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor—a counter-terror initiative that has resonated across the globe. He applauded the Prime Minister and the Indian armed forces for their decisive stance in safeguarding the nation.

Reflecting on five decades of Sikkim’s integration into the Indian Union, the Chief Minister emphasized the state’s enduring commitment to peace, progress, and national unity. He reaffirmed Sikkim’s dedication to the national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 and reiterated his government’s vision of creating a prosperous, resilient, and empowered Sikkim.

Tamang also informed the gathering that the state has submitted several proposals to the Centre, focusing on development goals rooted in Sikkim’s distinct historical and constitutional identity. He expressed confidence that the Prime Minister would give due consideration to these aspirations.

Appreciating the Centre’s continued assistance in times of crises, including natural disasters and health emergencies, the Chief Minister underlined the shared vision of inclusive and sustainable development.

Concluding his remarks, Tamang extended heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to the success of the Golden Jubilee celebration and once again expressed deep appreciation for the Prime Minister’s enduring leadership and support.

The grand celebration concluded with the Paljor Stadium transforming into a kaleidoscope of colours, as students, artists, and Self-Help Group (SHG) members came together to deliver a breathtaking cultural performance. The historic event showcased the rich cultural integration of Sikkim, with the other parts of the nation, with mesmerising performances that captivated the audience.