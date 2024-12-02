Tourists Flock Back to North Sikkim as Roads Reopen

North Sikkim is once again buzzing with tourists as road connectivity to popular destinations like Mangan, Yumthang , Lachen, Lachung, Singhik, Tingchim, Gurudongmar Lake, and Zero Point has been restored. The reopening of the road at Toong Naga just two days ago has brought a steady increase in the number of visitors, sparking hope for the revival of the region’s tourism industry.

As more tourists continue to arrive, local businesses are starting to experience a much-needed recovery after a challenging year. The devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) on October 4, 2023, had caused extensive damage to the road network, isolating North Sikkim and halting tourism activities.

With the roads now operational, the local economy is finally seeing a turnaround. After over a year of struggle, businesses and communities that rely on tourism are finding relief as visitors return to explore the natural beauty and unique attractions of the region. The reopening marks a significant step forward for North Sikkim, bringing optimism to those whose livelihoods depend on this vital sector.