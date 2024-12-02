Why Is It Called “Indian Railways” and Not “Indian Railway”?

The term “Indian Railways” is used instead of “Indian Railway” to reflect the vast and complex nature of this organization. Indian Railways is not a singular railway system but rather a comprehensive network encompassing multiple zones and divisions that work together under a unified framework. Here is an in-depth explanation of why the plural form “Railways” is more appropriate:

1. A Network of Multiple Zones

Indian Railways comprises 17 zones, each responsible for overseeing a specific geographical region of India. These zones operate semi-independently, managing infrastructure, trains, and services within their jurisdictions. This division ensures efficiency and better management across the country.

The 17 zones of Indian Railways are:

– Central Railway

– Eastern Railway

– East Central Railway

– East Coast Railway

– Northern Railway

– North Central Railway

– North Eastern Railway

– Northeast Frontier Railway

– North Western Railway

– Southern Railway

– South Central Railway

– South Eastern Railway

– South East Central Railway

– South Western Railway

– Western Railway

– West Central Railway

Each zone functions like an independent railway system but contributes to the collective operations of Indian Railways.

2. Coordination Under a Unified Authority

Although divided into zones, Indian Railways operates as a unified entity under the supervision of the Railway Board, which ensures standardized policies, safety measures, and long-term strategies. The Railway Board, led by its chairman and chief executive officer (currently Satish Kumar), provides governance and aligns the work of all zones.

3. Part of the Ministry of Railways

The Railway Board operates under the Ministry of Railways of the Government of India. This ministry ensures that Indian Railways works cohesively despite its extensive size and complexity. The use of “Railways” signifies the collective effort of all the zones and divisions managed under the Ministry.

4. Diversity of Services and Infrastructure

Indian Railways is not limited to passenger transport; it also plays a pivotal role in freight transport, tourism, and infrastructure development. From high-speed trains and metro projects to goods trains and heritage railways, the organization covers a wide range of services, making it more than a singular “railway.”

Last But Not Least

The name “Indian Railways” embodies the vast, interconnected system of rail transport in India. It highlights the scale and diversity of the network, which is made up of multiple zones, each contributing to the overall functioning of the railways. The plural term reflects the complexity, coordination, and comprehensive nature of the organization, making it fitting for one of the world’s largest and busiest rail networks.

