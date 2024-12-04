Sikkim Trail Runner to Represent India at Prestigious Event in Thailand

Nimsang Limboo, a talented trail runner from West Sikkim, is set to represent India at the highly regarded Asia-Pacific HOKA Chiang Mai Thailand by UTMB. The event, scheduled to take place from December 5 to 8, 2024, is part of the prestigious UTMB World Series Majors, which are celebrated as the pinnacle of trail running competitions across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Oceania.

Mr. Bikram Thapa, Nimsang’s mentor and the coordinator of Project Life, highlighted the significance of this achievement:

“The UTMB World Series Majors are the epitome of endurance running, attracting elite athletes from around the globe. Nimsang’s participation in the Asia-Pacific Major reflects his dedication and relentless hard work in the sport.”

The Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB), established in 2003, is considered the world’s most competitive mountain ultramarathon. In 2023, it was rebranded as the UTMB World Series Finals, serving as the ultimate championship event for qualifying races worldwide.

The HOKA Chiang Mai Thailand by UTMB offers a range of race distances, from 12 km to an arduous 172 km. Nimsang will be competing in the HMONG 50, a challenging 53-km race featuring a 2,750-meter elevation gain and a strict 15-hour cut-off. The race begins at 5:00 am Thailand time on December 7, 2024, at the stunning Doi Suthep-Pui National Park.

Nimsang’s journey to this global stage is nothing short of inspirational. Currently the top-ranked Indian trail runner under the International Trail Running Association (ITRA), he has the highest ITRA index points in the country. He is also one of only two Indian athletes supported by the Hell Race Sports Foundation.

Hailing from the remote village of Sidibung Darap, Nimsang’s success story is a testament to perseverance and resilience. In addition to his athletic accomplishments, he is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education at Sanchaman Limboo Government College, Gyalshing.

Expressing his pride in Nimsang’s achievements, Mr. Thapa added:

‘Nimsang’s journey in trail running has been inspiring. His participation in this international event is a testament to his dedication and resilience. We are confident he will make the hill region and the entire country proud.’

As the event approaches, Nimsang’s remarkable journey continues to inspire not only his home state of Sikkim but also aspiring athletes across India.