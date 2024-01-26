 Regina Tamang Takes Charge of All-Female NSS Contingent in Republic Day Parade 2024

New Delhi, 26 January : In a moment of immense pride for Sikkim, Regina Tamang, a devoted NSS volunteer hailing from Sikkim Government College Namchi, demonstrated her leadership capabilities by leading an all-female NSS contingent during the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

Adorned in vibrant uniforms, the Sikkim NSS volunteers, under Regina Tamang’s expert guidance, marched with precision and elegance, embodying the essence of unity and commitment. The parade, a spectacle of national pride, showcased Regina Tamang’s exceptional leadership skills as she confidently steered her team through the procession.

Regina Tamang, a true source of inspiration, exemplified the virtues of discipline and dedication as she proudly represented Sikkim on the prestigious stage of the Republic Day Parade.