Instant Karma : Thief Stole All God’s Cash, Check Out What Happens Next

Gangtok, 26 January : A thief targeted a donation box adjacent to a place of worship within a hospital, only to find himself ensnared by fate shortly afterward. In an incident reported in the early hours around 2 AM at STNM Multispeciality Hospital Sochyagang in Gangtok, the thief stole money from a donation box located beside a place of worship within the hospital premises.

The thief ingeniously concealed the pilfered cash within various parts of his clothing and body. However, the vigilant Sikkim Armed Police (SAP) personnel on duty at the hospital apprehended him red-handed. The SAP personnel promptly alerted the patrolling police.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Sikkim (@thevoiceofsikkim)

Subsequently, the thief was instructed to disrobe, revealing a substantial amount of cash emerging one after another, totaling approximately Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000. The entire search operation was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, eliciting varied reactions from netizens.