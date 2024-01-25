Absconding Rape Accused Wilson Karki Nabbed From Siliguri

Gangtok, January 25 : A 27-year-old man named Wilson Karki has been apprehended by the Sadar Police team of Gangtok in Siliguri in connection with a rape case. Sources reveal that the individual, originally from Panitanki, West Bengal, worked as a hotel cook. On January 19, he allegedly forcibly raped a woman in a rented room of woman. After committing this heinous act, the accused fled the scene, prompting the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against him at the Sadar Police Station in Gangtok.

Acting on a tip-off, the police, led by PI Tilak Chettri, ASI Wangyal Bhutia, and LNK Karma Thinley Bhutia, conducted an investigation. The team, dressed in plain clothes, successfully apprehended the accused at a hotel in Siliguri on Wednesday. The accused has been charged under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Currently, the accused is in police custody and is set to be presented before a magistrate for a 5-day remand.