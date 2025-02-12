Cliff Plunge in Chungthang: Driver Held as 7-Year-Old Girl Dies in Devastating Crash

A fatal accident occurred in Chungthang, North Sikkim on Monday afternoon when a GREF Tripper vehicle, driven by 36-year-old Santosh Tamang, plunged off a cliff at Rabum. The incident, which took place at around 2:30 PM, resulted in the death of a 7-year-old girl and left two others injured.

According to a written FIR received by authorities from ASI Karma Chutim Lachenpa, who was patrolling the area at the time, local villagers informed him about the accident. Upon reaching the site, Lachenpa discovered that the heavy vehicle, with registration number 24E 74401, had fallen approximately 50 feet below the road. The vehicle crashed into a wooden kutcha house, where three people were inside.

The victims included Mrs. Somit Lepcha, and a 4-year-old child, Nima Lama, both of whom were injured. Tragically, the 7-year-old girl, Passang Doma Sherpa, died at the scene after being crushed by the vehicle. Villagers assisted in rescuing the girl, but she was found lifeless when pulled from the wreckage.

The driver, Santosh Tamang, has been arrested, and a case has been filed under sections 281/125A/125B/106 BNS. Investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to carry out the necessary legal procedures.