Sikkim Enforces Mandatory Tenant Verification to Strengthen Security

In an effort to enhance public safety, Sikkim’s Director General of Police (DGP) Akshay Sachdeva has clarified the state’s stance on the enforcement of the Sikkim Tenants and Domestic and Professional Helps (Compulsory Verification) Act, 2008. This law, which has remained largely inactive for 15 years, is now being implemented more strictly in response to concerns over illegal migration and rising criminal activities.

Mandatory Tenant Verification for Outsiders

Under the new directive, individuals from outside Sikkim who come to reside or work in the state must undergo a mandatory verification process.

This includes:

New tenants renting properties in Sikkim.

Domestic workers and professional helps who are not originally from the state.

However, Sikkimese residents with valid identification documents are exempt from this process.

Exemptions for Local Residents

Sikkimese citizens who possess any of the following documents do not require police verification:

Sikkim Subject Certificate

Certificate of Identification (COI)

Residential Certificate

Land Ownership Documents in Sikkim

Sikkim Voter ID Card

Additionally, residents relocating within Sikkim for work or housing do not need to undergo verification as long as they have any of these documents.

Responsibilities of Landlords

The police have also emphasized the role of landlords in ensuring compliance with the verification process. Landlords must register their tenants at local police stations. If unavailable, they can authorize a representative to complete the process on their behalf. This one-time registration will enable authorities to conduct background checks as needed.

Government’s Steps to Ensure Smooth Implementation

To facilitate the rollout of this initiative, the government has announced several measures:

Additional personnel will be deployed after February 15 to manage the expected increase in verification requests.

Authorities have assured that local residents will not be harassed or inconvenienced.

The policy aims to enhance security without disrupting the daily lives of citizens.

An official notification detailing the verification process will be issued soon.

Why Is the Act Being Enforced Now?

Although the Sikkim Tenants and Domestic and Professional Helps (Compulsory Verification) Act, 2008, has been in place for over a decade, it has not been rigorously implemented until now. Rising concerns over unregulated tenants, illegal migration, and increasing criminal incidents have prompted the state government to act.

By enforcing this law, authorities aim to:

Strengthen internal security.

Prevent unlawful activities.

Maintain a verified database of tenants for law enforcement purposes.

Safeguard the interests of local residents while upholding law and order.

Public Response and Compliance

The announcement has generated mixed reactions. While many support the move for its focus on security, some have raised concerns about possible delays and bureaucratic hurdles in the registration process. However, DGP Sachdeva has reassured the public that the verification process will be conducted efficiently and fairly, with minimal inconvenience to residents.

As Sikkim moves forward with this initiative, cooperation from landlords, tenants, and local authorities will be essential for its smooth execution. With an official notification expected soon, the state government remains committed to enhancing security while ensuring the well-being of its citizens.