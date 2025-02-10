Tragic Case of Alleged Medical Negligence Claims Life of Patient in Sikkim

In a deeply distressing incident, another case of alleged medical negligence has emerged from STNM Sochyagang Hospital in Gangtok, Sikkim, where a woman lost her life following a gallbladder surgery. The victim, a resident of a remote village in Sikkim, was admitted to the hospital on February 3rd and underwent a laparoscopic procedure on February 5th. Tragically, she passed away in the intervening night, leaving her family devastated and raising serious questions about the hospital’s handling of the surgery.

According to the grieving daughter, who spoke to the media, the hospital had assured her that her mother would recover within a day or two, as the procedure was minimally invasive. However, instead of the small incisions typically associated with laparoscopic surgery, the medical team allegedly made a long, sharp cut, leading to excessive bleeding and ultimately proving fatal.

The family is now demanding answers, questioning how such a critical error could occur during what was supposed to be a routine laparoscopic procedure. The incident has sparked outrage and renewed concerns about the quality of medical care in such a so called big multi-specialty hospital, as well as the accountability of healthcare providers in such tragic cases.

Grieving locals have urged the local authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly, while the community mourns the loss of yet another life allegedly due to medical negligence. This incident underscores the the yet another case of serious lapses and bizarre medical negligence re-occurrence in Sikkim’s biggest STNM Sochyagang Hospital.

To be continued …