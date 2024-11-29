CCTV Footage Shows Truck Ramming Parked Vehicles in Gangtok

Residents of Gangtok woke up to a shocking sight on Thursday morning when several vehicles parked along NH10 at 6th Mile Tadong were found severely damaged. The incident, which included both cars and two-wheelers, initially led to speculation that a loaded truck might have caused the destruction during the night before fleeing the scene.

A video of the damaged vehicles quickly went viral, drawing attention to the incident. The location was identified as 6th Mile Tadong, opposite the Royal Potola Hotel near Paksam.

By evening, CCTV footage from the hotel was reviewed for clues. Astonishingly, the footage revealed a loaded truck ramming into the parked vehicles at around 4:48 AM. The truck, heading uphill towards Gangtok, fled the scene after causing the damage.

Local authorities have now launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the truck and its driver.