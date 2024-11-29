Traffic Regulations Announced for Mangan District Ahead of Tourist Reopening

The Mangan District Administration, led by the District Collector-cum-Magistrate, has issued an official vehicular traffic order in preparation for the reopening of the district to tourists starting December 1, 2024. The directives aim to manage traffic flow and facilitate road restoration work along the Mangan-Chungthang route while ensuring uninterrupted access for road maintenance agencies.

Key Traffic Guidelines:

1. Upward Movement: Vehicles Traveling to Chungthang via Mangan

– The road from Mangan to Chungthang through Toong Naga will be open exclusively for light vehicles. These vehicles must cross Mangan Bazaar by 10:00 AM, provided they have the necessary permits.

– The entry point to the Toong Naga stretch will be closed from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM to allow uninterrupted restoration work by road maintenance teams, including the 107 RCC GREF.

2. Downward Movement: Vehicles Returning from Chungthang to Mangan/Gangtok

– Vehicles traveling downward must follow the Chungthang–Shipgyer–Sangkang–Phidang Bridge route for smooth transit.

Advisory:

– Permits from the Office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Mangan, must be obtained a day in advance or by 9:30 AM on the day of travel.

– Travelers are strongly advised to use four-wheel-drive vehicles or SUVs equipped with all-terrain tires and high ground clearance, especially when navigating the Toong Naga stretch.

The traffic order, issued under Section 34(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, is intended to minimize congestion, ensure road safety, and support road maintenance efforts. It will take effect on December 1, 2024.

Administrative Coordination:

Copies of the directive have been circulated to relevant authorities, including the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, Police Department, and road maintenance agencies, for implementation and strict adherence.

Tourists and locals are urged to follow the guidelines to ensure a smooth travel experience in the region while supporting restoration initiatives.

Attached Below Advisory : Traffic Regulations Announced for Mangan District Ahead of Tourist Reopening