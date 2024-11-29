China Discovers World’s Largest Gold Deposit, Valued at Rs 7 Lakh Crore

A monumental gold deposit, potentially the largest ever discovered globally, has been identified in Pingjiang County, Hunan Province, China. Estimated to contain 1,000 metric tonnes of high-quality ore, the find could reshape the global gold industry.

The Geological Bureau of Hunan Province announced the discovery, revealing that the deposit has an estimated value of 600 billion yuan (approximately Rs 6,91,473 crore). If confirmed, this reserve would surpass South Africa’s South Deep Mine, which holds 930 metric tonnes of gold, as the largest known deposit in the world.

Advanced Exploration Unveils Extensive Reserves

Initial explorations identified 40 gold veins within a depth of 2 kilometers, with reserves estimated at 300 metric tonnes. Using advanced 3D geological modeling, researchers believe additional deposits may lie at depths of up to 3 kilometers. The findings suggest a significant boost to China’s mining sector and economic output.

“Visible gold was observed in many drilled rock cores,” said Chen Rulin, an expert in ore prospecting at the bureau. He noted that samples from depths of around 2,000 meters revealed up to 138 grams of gold per tonne of ore.

Liu Yongjun, deputy head of the Geological Bureau, emphasized the role of cutting-edge technologies like 3D geological modeling in uncovering the deposit. He added that exploratory drilling around the site has revealed further promising reserves.

A New Benchmark in Global Gold Reserves

Prior to this discovery, the largest gold reserves globally included:

1. South Deep Gold Mine – South Africa

2. Grasberg Gold Mine – Indonesia

3. Olimpiada Gold Mine – Russia

4. Lihir Gold Mine – Papua New Guinea

5. Norte Abierto Gold Mine – Chile

6. Carlin Trend Gold Mine – USA

7. Boddington Gold Mine – Western Australia

8. Mponeng Gold Mine – South Africa

9. Pueblo Viejo Gold Mine – Dominican Republic

10. Cortez Gold Mine – USA

These mines have long represented the pinnacle of global gold resources. However, the newly discovered deposit in China is poised to redefine the hierarchy, cementing its position as a critical asset for both the region and the global mining industry.