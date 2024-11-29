Sikkim Joins Nagaland’s Renowned Hornbill Festival as Partner State

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the state’s participation in the Hornbill Festival 2024 by flagging off a contingent from Ridge Park, Gangtok, earlier today. This marks Sikkim’s collaboration as a Partner State in Nagaland’s prestigious cultural extravaganza.

The Sikkim delegation comprises members from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), bikers, a car rally team, media representatives, and officials from the Tourism, Culture, and Commerce & Industries departments. Additionally, participants from various social organizations are set to showcase Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage during the festival.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Tamang highlighted the importance of such collaborations in promoting cultural exchange and fostering unity among northeastern states. Sikkim’s active participation aims to spotlight its unique traditions, crafts, and tourism potential on an international platform.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) expressed pride and joy as the state takes part in this year’s Hornbill Festival in Nagaland as a Partner State. Describing the collaboration as a reflection of the shared cultural heritage and unity among northeastern states, the Chief Minister flagged off Sikkim’s contingent from Ridge Park, Gangtok, earlier today.

The delegation includes Self-Help Groups (SHGs), bikers, a car rally team, media personnel, and officials from the Tourism, Culture, and Commerce & Industries departments. Members from various social organizations will also represent Sikkim at the prestigious festival.

In his message, CM Golay extended his best wishes to the team for a safe journey and commendable participation, emphasizing the significance of such events in fostering cultural exchange and strengthening regional bonds. He expressed optimism for the success of the Hornbill Festival, underlining its role as a platform to celebrate and showcase the vibrant traditions of the northeastern states.