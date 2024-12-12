TAAS Thanks Government On Re-Opening North Sikkim Highway

The Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS) has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government for reopening the North Sikkim Highway, a vital artery for the region’s tourism and economic activities.

TAAS President Sonam Norgay Lachungpa highlighted that the restored Toong–Naga Road will significantly boost tourism and facilitate the smooth movement of goods and services. He stated, “The reopening of the Toong–Naga Road will provide much-needed relief to the residents and businesses in this area.”

The North Sikkim Highway connects key destinations such as Lachen, Lachung, and Gurudongmar Lake, which are popular among both domestic and international tourists. With the highway now operational, improved access is expected to positively impact the local economy and the livelihoods of those dependent on tourism.

TAAS commended the efforts of the government and associated agencies for completing the restoration work under challenging conditions. Stakeholders anticipate a robust upcoming tourist season, with smoother travel experiences for visitors.