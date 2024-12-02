Sikkim Wins Top Honor as ‘Best Emerging Eco-Tourism Destination’ at Outlook Traveller Awards 2024

In a moment of pride for the Northeastern state, Sikkim was awarded the ‘Gold’ in the Best Emerging Eco-Tourism Destination category at the prestigious Outlook Traveller Awards & Carnival 2024 held on November 30 in New Delhi. The accolade highlights Sikkim’s exceptional efforts in promoting sustainable tourism and balancing development with environmental conservation.

Sikkim’s eco-tourism model has long been an example of responsible travel, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the state’s pristine natural beauty, vibrant culture, and serene spiritual spaces, all while keeping their ecological footprints minimal. The recognition further cements Sikkim’s position as a leader in green tourism and a destination for eco-conscious travelers.

The Outlook Traveller Awards, one of the most prominent events in the travel industry, brought together a stellar gathering of travel influencers, tourism experts, and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in innovation, sustainability, and outstanding service. The awards are a tribute to destinations that redefine the benchmarks of the travel world, and Sikkim’s win is a testament to its unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility.

The honor was presented by Shri Satpal Ji Maharaj, Minister of Tourism, Uttarakhand, and was received on behalf of Sikkim by Shri N Sridhar Rao, IPS (OSD) and Ms. Peden Bhutia, Assistant PRO from the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim. The delegation expressed heartfelt gratitude to the state’s leadership, acknowledging the guidance of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Tourism Minister, and Chief Secretary in achieving this milestone.

In a statement, the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department extended its thanks to Outlook Traveller Awards 2024 for the recognition and emphasized that this award inspires the state to strengthen its sustainable tourism practices. The department reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that visitors experience Sikkim’s natural and cultural heritage responsibly.

As Sikkim continues to make strides in eco-tourism, this accolade serves as both a recognition of past achievements and a motivation to keep setting new standards in green and sustainable travel.