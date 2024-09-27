Tourism and Civil Aviation Department celebrates World Tourism Day

Gangtok, 27 September (IPR): The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department observed World Tourism Day under the theme ‘Tourism and Peace’, at the conference hall of Paryatan Bhawan, today.

The programme was attended by Mr T T Bhutia, Minister, Tourism & Civil Aviation and Commerce and Industries Departments, as the Chief Guest along with Mr Sudesh Kumar Subba, Advisor, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department as the Guest of Honour.

In his address, the Minister emphasised the importance of tourism and elaborated on this year’s theme, calling for a renewed focus on sustainable tourism. Acknowledging the contributions of those who provided shelter to stranded tourists and locals during crisis, he highlighted the state government’s initiatives to promote tourism, including the Mega Homestay projects.

The Minister urged collective efforts to strengthen the tourism sector and commended the department’s efforts to improve tourism in the state. He stressed the importance of working together in support of government initiatives and highlighted the Prime Minister’s “Dekho Apna Desh” initiative, while urging everyone to support the Chief Minister’s vision for a “Sunaulo, Samriddha ani Samarth Sikkim”.

Mr Sudesh Kumar Subba, in his address, extended gratitude to the Chief Minister, Mr Prem Singh Tamang for his enduring commitment to enhancement and development of tourism in the state.

He commended the dedicated efforts of tourism stakeholders in promoting sustainable and environment-friendly tourism. He emphasised the importance of promoting the state’s agriculture and horticulture through tourism and called on everyone to support the Chief Minister’s vision for the state’s upcoming tourism initiatives.

In his address, Mr C S Rao, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department stated that Sikkim is rapidly becoming a dream destination for many owing to its rich cultural harmony and warm hospitality. He highlighted that tourism has the power to unite people globally and promote peace among different communities; thus, playing a crucial role in driving the state’s development. He further outlined various state government initiatives aimed at reducing pollution and emphasised the potential for adventure tourism. Elaborating further on the upcoming projects, he expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders for their contribution to Sikkim’s tourism. He also encouraged everyone to preserve the state’s unique identity.

In his welcome address, Mr Prakash Chhetri, Secretary, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, greeting all attendees on the occasion of World Tourism Day, noted that the day is dedicated to recognising the global tourism community and further elaborated on this year’s theme, “Tourism and Peace.” He also shared insights from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s message.

The programme featured the launch of the Tourism Department Management System, a website by the United Silk Route Tourism Development Society (USRTDS), the Gangtok Map, and the release of a video on Swadesh Darshan 2.0 by the chief guest and guest of honour.

Additionally, the programme included cultural performances by the staff of the department.

The following stakeholders and students were also felicitated in the programme

-Mayfair Spa, Resort & Casino, Ranipool for Best Hotel/Resort (Star Category)

-Hotel Golden Crest, Amdo Golai, Gangtok for Best Hotel/Resort (Budget Category)

-Top View Infolabs, Below Denzong Regency, Gangtok for Best Travel Agency

-Adarsh Tours, Trek & Expedition, P.S. Road, Gangtok for Best Adventure Tour Operator

-Hyangla Namsha, Mangbir, Mangalbarey, Soreng District for Best Homestay

-Mr Depeen Subba for Best Tourist Taxi Driver(All Sikkim Luxury Vehicle Owners cum Drivers Welfare Association)

-Mr Sanu Bhai Sarki for Best Tourist Taxi Driver (Mainline Jeep Taxi Driver Welfare Association)

-Ms Anna Singhal, 3rd Year for Best Performing Student (Institute of Hotel Management, Sajong Rumtek)

-Ms Sarala Thapa, 3rd Year for Best Performing Student (Institute of Hotel Management, Sajong Rumtek)

-Mr Sonam Dorjee Lepcha(MTTM, 2023- 24 batch) for Best Performing Tourism Student (Sikkim University)

-Ms Manita Gurung ( VII Sem, BTTM) for Best Performing Tourism Student (ICFAI University)

-Ms Poonam Kharka 2024 Batch for Best Performing Tourism Student (Nar Bahadur Bhandari Government College, Tadong)

-Mr Sonam Thargay Lachungpa 2024 Batch for Best Performing Tourism Student (Nar Bahadur Bhandari Government College, Tadong .

Letter of appreciation were also presented to officials of all the six districts and the employees of the department engaged in tourism related business as under:

Ms Anita Pradhan, Assistant Director

Mr Laxmi Prasad Sharma, Media Consultant

Mr Tejpal Singh, Houseman

Mr Norden Tamang, Accounts Executive – Heliservice

Mr Surya Prasad Ruchal, Driver

STDC Luxury Vehicle

Letter of appreciation were presented to the following stakeholders:

Sunrise Tours & Travels

Pranit Tours & Travels

Sikkim Valley Tours & Travels

New Dream Land Tours & Travels

Aahana Tours & Travels

Queen Valley Tours & Travels

New Alps Tours & Travels

Bike Rental Association (BROS)

North Sikkim Drivers Association

Luxury Vehicle Owners cum Driver Association of Bagdogra, West Bengal

Also present in the programme were Mr Binod Sharma, Director, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, members of the Travel Agent Association of Sikkim (TASS), Sikkim Association of Adventure Tour Operators (SAATO), Sikkim United Tourism Organisation (SUTO), Sikkim Hotel and Restaurant Associations (SHRA), Homestay Association Sikkim (HAS), All Sikkim Travel & Hospitality Association (ASTHA), ASHWA, All Sikkim Luxury Vehicle Association (ASLVA), Sikkim Tourist Guide Association (STGA), and Owner’s Run Hotel Association of Sikkim (ORHAS), senior officials from Army, GREF, and ITBP, representatives from the Institute of Hotel Management, Rumtek (IHM), Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure & Ecotourism, Chemchey (IHCAE), Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), awardees, and students.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Ms Prena Chamling, Additional Secretary, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department.

Report from DIO-Gangtok

