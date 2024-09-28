Chief Minister PS Tamang Urges Caution as Heavy Rains and Landslides Hit Sikkim

Gangtok, 28 September : With relentless rainfall triggering widespread landslides across various regions of the state, Chief Minister PS Tamang has issued an urgent appeal to citizens, emphasizing the need to prioritize safety.

The Chief Minister called on residents to avoid non-essential travel and stay clear of rivers, waterfalls, and other areas vulnerable to flooding and landslides. He stressed that current weather conditions pose significant risks, and it is crucial for everyone to act responsibly.

Reassuring the public, Tamang stated that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and implementing all necessary precautions to protect both lives and property. He urged the public to remain cautious, stay informed through official channels, and adhere to advisories from authorities.

“Our citizens’ safety is our top priority, and we are doing everything in our power to minimize risk and damage during this difficult time,” the Chief Minister affirmed.

The state government continues to stay vigilant, ready to respond swiftly to emergencies as the adverse weather persists.