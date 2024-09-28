NH10 Shut Down Due to Multiple Landslides Between Sikkim and Siliguri

Siliguri, 28 September: The relentless rainfall over the past three days in the Sikkim and North Bengal regions has brought normal life to a standstill. Reports have emerged of numerous landslides across Sikkim and North Bengal, prompting the authorities to issue strict warnings, urging the public to stay safe and vigilant in the aftermath of last year’s devastating floods that occurred during the same period.

The landslides have affected all corners of Sikkim – East, West, South, and North – severely disrupting road connectivity. Additionally, there have been reports of snowfall in the high alpine areas of North Sikkim, particularly in Tshangu, as well as in the popular tourist destinations of Tsongmo and Zuluk.

The situation on National Highway NH10, which serves as a crucial lifeline of Sikkim, is dire, with closures at multiple points including Bardang between Rangpo and Singtam, as well as Melli Labarbotay, Teesta, Selfie Dara, Birik Dara, and Andheri at Kali Jhora on the West Bengal side. As a result, NH10 stands paralyzed, severely disrupting transportation.

Emergency management authorities have recommended alternative routes, but caution that these routes also present several critical landslide and boulder fall risks. These alternative routes include the roads via Pakyong to Reshi and Lava, as well as Rangpo to Mungpo to Lava.

The water level of the Teesta river has surpassed the danger mark, submerging a vast stretch of NH10 in Teesta and Rabi Jhora, thus closing off the route to Darjeeling via Teesta.

The current situation has evoked memories of the devastating flash flood that occurred on the 4th of October in 2023, wreaking havoc along the Teesta belt, resulting in extensive property damage and loss of lives.

Advised Route to Siliguri – Gangtok To & Fro

Via Pakyong – Reshi – Algarah – Lava – Siliguri

Via Rangpo (WB) Mungpoo – Pedong/Algarah – Lava – Siliguri