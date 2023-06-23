FIR Lodged Against Ganesh Kr Rai , Chief Coordinator CAP Party

Members of the Mellidara Multi Purpose Cooperative Society (MPCS) have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Ganesh Kumar Rai, the Chief Coordinator of the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-Sikkim). The FIR, registered on June 23rd at the Melli Police Station, accuses Ganesh Kumar Rai of multiple serious offenses under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The charges brought against Ganesh Kumar Rai include Section 420, which pertains to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, Section 468, which deals with forgery for the purpose of cheating, Section 406, related to criminal breach of trust, Section 419, which addresses punishment for cheating by personation, Section 471, which involves using a forged document or electronic record as genuine, and Section 120B, which concerns criminal conspiracy.

The FIR has been assigned Case Number 16 at the Melli Police Station.