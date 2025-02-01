Karnataka Becomes First State to Implement Supreme Court’s ‘Right to Die with Dignity’ Order

In a landmark move, the Karnataka government has officially adopted the Supreme Court’s January 2023 ruling on the “right to die with dignity.” This decision allows terminally ill patients with no hope of recovery, or those in a persistent vegetative state who no longer benefit from life-sustaining treatment, to have their life support withdrawn or withheld.

The state government issued a formal order on Thursday, specifying that doctors such as neurologists, neurosurgeons, surgeons, anaesthetists, or intensivists, who are approved under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, will be part of a secondary medical board. This board, nominated by the district health officer (DHO), will certify such cases.

The Supreme Court’s guidelines require two boards to oversee these cases: a primary board at the hospital level and a secondary board at the district level, with the DHO or their nominee being part of the district-level board. This order applies to all medical facilities, both private and government-run, across Karnataka.

Dr. Roop Gursahani, a neurologist at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja National Hospital and a supporter of the dignified death movement, praised Karnataka for being the first state to implement this ruling. He noted that while states like Goa, Maharashtra, and Kerala have introduced some rules, their efforts have been inconsistent.

Karnataka’s Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, emphasized that this decision benefits both doctors and the families of patients with no chance of recovery. He clarified that this is not about euthanasia but applies only to patients on life support who are unresponsive to treatment.

Additionally, Karnataka has introduced an Advance Medical Directive (AMD), similar to a living will, where patients can document their medical treatment preferences for the future. As part of the AMD, patients must nominate two individuals to make healthcare decisions on their behalf if they lose the ability to decide. This document will help medical professionals determine the appropriate treatment for the patient.

This progressive step by Karnataka sets a precedent for other states to follow, ensuring that patients’ dignity and wishes are respected in their final moments.

