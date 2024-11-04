Sikkim Youth with Disabilities Critically Injured in Alleged Assault by Odisha Traffic Cop

A young man from Sikkim, Wegen Sherpa, is in critical condition following an alleged assault by a traffic police officer in Gopalpur, Odisha. Sherpa, who has disabilities, was reportedly attacked as he and his friends were returning from Gopalpur beach on Sunday.

According to witnesses, the group was stopped by traffic police for a routine check. During the encounter, a traffic officer allegedly struck Sherpa on the head with a baton, causing him to lose consciousness. Sherpa began vomiting blood and was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where he is now receiving critical care.

One of Sherpa’s friends described the incident, saying, “We were just returning from our trip when we were stopped. Suddenly, an officer hit my friend directly on his head, and he has been unresponsive for hours.”

Local police and traffic authorities have not yet provided an official statement, but the incident has raised serious concerns regarding police conduct in the area.

Sikkim’s Citizen Action Party Demands Justice for Assaulted Youth in Odisha, Calls on CM for Immediate Action

The CAP described the incident as a severe abuse of power and a gross violation of human rights. The party has called on Odisha’s Chief Minister for immediate intervention, demanding that swift action be taken against the officer involved. CAP spokesperson Albert Gurung stated, “This inhumane act has not only caused severe harm to Mr. Sherpa but has also shaken public trust in law enforcement. We urge the authorities to prioritize justice for Mr. Sherpa.”

In addition, the CAP is advocating for measures to prevent such incidents in the future, emphasizing the need for police to respect the rights of all citizens, including those from outside the state. The party has expressed solidarity with Sherpa’s family and has vowed to keep a close watch on the investigation until justice is served. This incident has sparked widespread outrage in Sikkim, raising concerns over police behavior and the safety of citizens.