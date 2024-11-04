S.D. Dhakal, Principal Secretary to Sikkim CM Inaugurates Medhavi Colleges of Pharmacy & Nursing

In a landmark event at Chintan Bhawan, S.D. Dhakal, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), inaugurated the new Medhavi College of Pharmacy and Medhavi College of B.Sc. Nursing by Medhavi Skills University (MSU) on November 4. Under the theme “Empowering Dreams & Building Futures for Viksit Bharat,” the event gathered distinguished guests from industry, government, and technology sectors.

The event highlighted the collaborative potential of public and private partnerships in elevating skill- based education in Sikkim and enhancing the employability of local youth. MSU formalized partnerships through multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with renowned organizations such as LOGICKNOTS, Transorze Information Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Trika Energy Research Pvt Ltd, along with hospitality industry leaders like Club Mahindra Resort – Le Vintuna and so forth.

These MoUs underscore MSU’s commitment to making students industry-ready and bridging the talent. gap in rapidly expanding sectors, such as India’s semiconductor industry. The dignitaries shared insights into fostering youth talent with industry-aligned skills, reinforcing MSU’s mission to address talent crunch and employability issues in diverse industries.

In an inspiring address, Mr. S.D. Dhakal, Principal Secretary to the Sikkim CM, emphasized practical, skills-based education as essential for India’s 2047 development vision. He stressed the importance of addressing skill gaps across sectors, particularly for youth, including those who have dropped out of school. “Youth should be trained in advanced skills across diverse fields like agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry,” he stated. Congratulating MSU on launching the new colleges, he noted Sikkim’s need for more nursing and pharmacy institutions to strengthen its healthcare sector.

Mr. Kuldip Sarma, Co-Founder and Pro-Chancellor of MSU, stated “We are deeply honored by the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s support. Our commitment at Medhavi Skills University aligns deeply with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. We believe in transforming education through a skill-driven approach that meets industry demands. Our new facilities and collaborations aim to equip students with the industry-relevant competencies needed for the real-world success of our local youth globally.”

Renowned for its excellence in healthcare education, MSU aims to strengthen the healthcare workforce and contribute to the state’s developmental goals by launching these colleges in its Bermiok and Singtam Campuses in Sikkim.