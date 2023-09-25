Day 1 : Janta Bhet Karyakram Commenced at Chungthang, Mangan District

Mangan, September 25 (IPR): The Janta Bhet Karyakram commenced at Rikzing Choling Monastery, Chungthang today wherein Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang met and interacted with the people of Chungthang.

Upon his arrival at the monastery, he offered prayers for the wellbeing of the general public. He also addressed the grievances regarding the delay of the monastery’s construction due to the lack of fund. He assured assistance for the completion of the construction and urged the concerned officials to promptly look into the matter and asked that they take immediate action.

A brief programme was held as part of the “Model Energy Efficient Village Campaign”, under the aegis of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power, Government of India, where beneficiaries were distributed LED Bulbs by the Chief Minister. The LED bulbs were handed over to the Panchayat of wards under Chungthang block. The distribution programme was organised by the Power Department, State Designated Agency, Government of Sikkim. A total of five LED lights per household will be dispatched to a total of 370 households of Chungthang.

Earlier, on his arrival, the Chief Minister was warmly welcomed by the public along with a guard of honour at Peigong, Chungthang.

