Chief Minister meets the people of Lachen in the Janta Bhet Karyakram

Mangan, September 26 (IPR): The Janta Bhet Karyakram for Lachen was held today at Dzumsa Hall. People from Lachen and surrounding areas took turns to meet Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang, and shared their concerns. The Chief Minister patiently heard them and assured them of necessary help and support.

Earlier, the Chief Minister addressed the gathering and thanked everyone for the warm reception upon his arrival. He also applauded the strong bond of unity and peace loving nature of the people of Lachen and Lachung.

Speaking on the proposed CHO-LUNG-TRUL-SUM cultural complex in Lachen, he said that it would be a milestone in the development of Lachen.

He also expressed his heartfelt thanks to the land donors of the cultural complex. He added that the said project is an investment in the tourism hotspot of the region.

The Chief Minister further spoke on various developmental prospects in the region.

He shared that under the initiative of the present government, the long pending issue of land compensation has been addressed to a great extent. Under the present Government, 30% of the total amount of land compensation have been provided to the owners of lands acquired by the army.

He assured that among other works, upgradation of Lachen Gonpa, development of drainage and sewerage system and augmentation of electricity supply would be taken up on priority.

The Chief Minister also addressed requests placed before him regarding the unavailability of quota for the students of the Chungthang, Lachen and Lachung through the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Scholarship Scheme.

Minster cum area MLA, Shri Samdup Lepcha spoke on the CHO-LUNG-TRUL-SUM cultural complex. He said the project will further boost tourism in the state while increasing the economy in Lachen and surrounding areas. He stated that the project will be a historic achievement for the entire region. He also mentioned the various developmental projects implemented in Lachen.

Earlier, Pipon, Lachen, Shri Sonam Gyatso Kintu Lachen in his address extended warm greetings to the Chief Minister and the visiting dignitaries. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the Chief Minister for his visit to Lachen. The Pipon also gave a brief report of the various schemes and programmes being implemented in Lachen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

