Kid Of Malda (WB) Who Saved Train From Major Accident Gets Heroic Felicitation

Siliguri, 26 Sep : A 12-year-old boy hailing from Malda in West Bengal recently exhibited extraordinary bravery and quick thinking, preventing a potential disaster involving a speeding train by using his red T-shirt as a signal.

The young hero, Mursalin Seikh, became a lifesaver when he spotted a section of the train tracks that had been damaged by heavy rain on September 21. Recognizing the imminent danger, he promptly alerted the locomotive pilot of the Kanchanjunga Express, which was en route to Silchar in Assam.

Impressed by Mursalin’s courageous actions, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities decided to honor him. On Monday, NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Sabyasachi De, announced that the railway presented Mursalin with a certificate and a cash award.

Additionally, Malda North Lok Sabha member Khagen Murmu, along with Divisional Railway Manager of Katihar, Surendra Kumar, personally visited Mursalin’s residence in Kariali village to commend his remarkable effort. De emphasized that NFR deeply appreciated the boy’s dedication to society.



Mursalin’s act of heroism has not gone unnoticed by the West Bengal government either. Malda Zilla Parishad member Balikul Islam pledged to support the boy’s education financially as a token of recognition for his bravery. It’s worth noting that Mursalin comes from a family of migrant laborers, making this gesture even more significant.

This young boy’s courageous deed serves as an inspiring example for everyone. It illustrates that vigilance and responsibility can indeed make a difference, irrespective of one’s age.

Mursalin Seikh’s actions have also highlighted that courage and service know no age limits.

The Northeast Frontier Railway, one of India’s 17 railway zones, operates in the northeastern states, as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of North Bihar.

Report Uma Sha