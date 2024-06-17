Despite unfavourable weather conditions Mangan team evacuates 64 tourists

Mangan, June 17 (IPR): With the initial plan of evacuating tourists stranded at Lachung through air unable to materialise due to weather conditions, the evacuation of tourists finally began earlier this morning in Mangan district.

With coordination of the district administration under the guidance of District Magistrate Mr Hem Kumar Chettri, a team led by ADM Mangan Mr Vishu Lama, BDO Mangan Mr Kailash Thapa, SP Mangan Mr Sonam Detchu Bhutia and officials from Police department, Forest, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, local panchayats and volunteers managed to evacuate 9 tourists in the first batch, today.

The tourists were brought in via Toong and Naga. Log bridges have been created over slides to facilitate foot movement and where roads are motorable, vehicles are being used for transhipment, provided by Motor Vehicle Division under Transport Department. Essentials like food and water, safety of the tourists and coordination between all resulted in the successful evacuation. Mrs Pramila Deokata, Coordinator- Education department, Mangan efficiently noted down names and details, providing a thorough data of the evacuation.

Similarly, 55 tourists reached Mangan in the second batch around 6:00pm, making it a total of 64 tourists evacuated today.

It may also be mentioned that disbursement of ex gratia is being handed out to those who have suffered losses as per the Disaster Management Act 2005.

The DM in his official statement to IPR, stated that if the weather turns favourable tomorrow, tourists will be evacuated through air and for this, 6 MI helicopters are on standby at Bagdogra. He also mentioned that while flying in to rescue the tourists, these aircrafts will also be carrying essential commodities to be handed out to the residents of Chungthang and Lachung.

Those seeking information may contact DAC Mangan at: 03592-234538