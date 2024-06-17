BRO LEADS SWIFT RESCUE OPERATION IN NORTH SIKKIM

Pakyong, 17 June : Incessant rains since 12 June has caused havoc in North Sikkim. Due to unprecedented heavy rains various roads leading to North Sikkim has experienced multiple heavy slides and formation breaches, resulting in severing of complete connectivity to North Sikkim. Due to blockage of various roads at multiple locations approx. 1200-1500 tourists are stranded in North Sikkim since 12 June. Situation became grave after collapse of newly constructed suspension bridge at Sanklang as entire connectivity to North Sikkim and Dzongu region was through this bridge. In response to this natural disaster, despite of severe weather conditions and heavy rainfall in the region, BRO as first responder, swung into restoration efforts by mobilizing huge manpower and machinery to restore connectivity to North Sikkim at the earliest. Painstaking efforts by BRO, successfully restored vital connectivity between Chungthang and Mangan via recently constructed bridge at Toong over river Teesta. BRO in close coordination with civil administration and team of NDRF lead the mammoth evacuation operation. The inclement weather hampered the operation to a great extent and as a result around 50 tourists have been rescued and moved to Mangan. The rescue operation has been halted due to inclement weather and remaining tourists will be evacuated tomorrow and day after.

The local district administration along with NDRF team actively supported these efforts, ensuring that the rescue operations were carried out swiftly and efficiently. Thanks to the combined efforts of the BRO, NDRF and the district administration, nearly 50 tourists have been successfully rescued and brought to safety. During evacuation operation, BRO also provided much needed food and medical assistance to tourists.

Swift and efficient response by brave team of 758 BRTF under Project Swastik once again demonstrated their selfless commitment, resilience and determination in restoring vital connectivity and rescue of stranded tourists from North Sikkim. True to BRO’s Moto that “In Silence of Our Great Mountains: Work Speaks”. Selfless commitment by brave workers of Border Roads Organization under challenging circumstances earned laurels from all quarters. The state of Sikkim has extended their gratitude to the Border Roads Organisation for their prompt and effective response during this challenging time. BRO’s dedication and swift action have been instrumental in mitigating the impact of the floods and ensuring the safety of residents and visitors alike.