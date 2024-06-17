Chief Minister chairs coordination meeting with State Government Officers

Gangtok, June 17(IPR): Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang chaired the first coordination meeting with state government officers following the formation of his second-term government. The meeting was organised by the Department of Personnel (DoP) and held today at Manan Kendra.

In attendance were Mr M N Sherpa, Speaker, SLA, Ms Raj Kumari Thapa, Deputy Speaker, SLA, Council of Ministers, Mr Indra Hang Subba, MP, Lok Sabha, MLAs, Mr V B Pathak, Chief Secretary, Mr A K Singh, DGP, Mr R Telang, ACS, Education Department, Head of Departments and officers from the state government.



Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang, in his address, expressed his gratitude to the people of Sikkim for the significant voter turnout and their valuable votes, which secured the government’s second term. He thanked the election commission team for the fair and smooth conduct of the election.

He further remembered those who lost their lives in the recent landslide caused by incessant rain, assuring that the state government is actively addressing the issue.

He highlighted the state government’s policies and emphasised the importance of conducting training classes for the new appointees.He urged all departments to work in coordination under the banner of ‘Team Sikkim’ for the development and prosperity of the state.

Additionally,he stressed the need for administrative reform and accountability, stating that action must be taken against those not fulfilling their duties. Further, the Chief Minister categorically stated that in case of dereliction of duties by any official who is related to him or any Minister/ MLA, stringent action as per norms should be taken against such persons .

Furthermore, he noted that improvement in administration requires discipline, punctuality, and dealing with a compassionate attitude towards public delivery system.He also outlined the future roadmap of the government, for which the Chief Minister will be holding separate meetings with department heads.

In his address, Chief Secretary Mr. V.B. Pathak commended the election commission for the free, fair, and transparent conduct of the election and congratulated the government on its second term.He highlighted the significant contributions of government officers and emphasised the need to adopt a “back to basics” approach, urging officers to adhere to Office Procedure as already laid down by the State Government. In the days to come, this Procedure will be revised keeping in view the present needs in administration .

Mr. Pathak also underscored the importance of administrative affairs and the critical tasks that are often overlooked. He provided an overview of working as a collective team to achieve excellence in administration.Transparency, financial propriety and rules should be followed by all means.

Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Mr Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Secretary, DoP. The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Mr Mahesh Sharma, Additional Secretary, DoP.

Report from DIO-Gangtok

