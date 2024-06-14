Sikkim Flood : Heavy Rainfall and Landslides Strand Over 1,200 Tourists in Lachung, North Sikkim

Mangan, 14 Jun : Over 1,200 domestic tourists and 15 foreign tourists have been stranded in Lachung, Mangan District, due to road blockages caused by heavy rainfall and landslides. The foreign tourists include two from Thailand, three from Nepal, and ten from Bangladesh.

All stranded tourists are reported to be safe. Local authorities have advised them to remain in their places of stay and avoid taking any risks.

There is no immediate threat of food shortage, as adequate supplies and rations are available to cater to all stranded individuals.

The office of the Chief Secretary of Sikkim has initiated discussions with the Government of India for the possible airlifting of the tourists, weather permitting. Alternatively, if necessary, evacuation by road will be arranged.



The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of Sikkim is working closely with the District Administration, Police Department, and local tourism stakeholders in Mangan District to ensure the safe evacuation of the tourists.

Authorities assure all stranded tourists of full support and assistance during this period of distress. It is also clarified that only Lachung is affected, while the rest of Sikkim remains open and safe for travel.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) Holds High-Level Meeting to Address State Calamity

In response to the recent calamity that has severely impacted Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) chaired a high-level meeting at Mintokgang. The disaster has caused extensive damage to properties, disrupted road connectivity, and affected power supply, food distribution, and mobile networks across multiple areas.

The meeting aimed to strategize and coordinate efforts to restore normalcy and ensure the safety and well-being of residents. Officials provided detailed briefings on the extent of the damage, focusing on critical road disruptions and immediate challenges facing the affected populace. They assessed infrastructure damage, particularly to key roads and bridges essential for transportation and relief operations, and discussed immediate relief measures, including the deployment of emergency services and distribution of essential supplies.

Chief Minister Tamang directed officials to closely monitor the situation and expedite connectivity restoration and relief efforts. This includes continuous assessment of affected areas to identify and prioritize the most critical issues. He appealed to the public to stay alert, follow safety guidelines, and cooperate with authorities to overcome the calamity and restore normalcy.

The meeting was attended by Hon’ble Minister for Rural Development Department (RDD) Shri Arun Upreti, Hon’ble Minister for Roads and Bridges Shri N.B. Dahal, Advisor for RDD Smt. Kala Rai, Advisor for Power Department Shri Sanjeet Kharel, Advisor for Land Revenue & Disaster Management Shri L.B. Das, Chief Secretary, DGP, Secretary of Roads & Bridges, Secretary of Food & Civil Supplies, Secretary of Power Department, Secretary of CMO, Secretary of RDD, Chief Engineer of BRO, Director of SSDMA, and other officials.

District Magistrate Shri Balasubramanian T IAS speaks with The Voice Of Sikkim on flood situation due to to rising Teesta River , National Highway NH10 and Statutory Instructions by the West Bengal Government