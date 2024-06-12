New MLAs take oath as Sikkim Legislative Assembly begins maiden session

Gangtok, Jun 12 (IPR): The First Session of the Eleventh Sikkim Legislative Assembly began today with the oath taking process of the newly-elected MLAs. State Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang was the first to take oath of membership of the House, administered by Mr Sanjit Kharel, Pro-Tem Speaker, SLA.

It may be recalled that Mr Kharel was administered the oath of office as the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly by Governor Mr Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan on June 11.

Among the newly-elected MLAs, 14, including the Chief Minister, took their oath in Nepali language. Additionally, one MLA each took their oath in Bhutia and Lepcha languages, respectively, while the remaining MLAs opted for English.



Thereafter, the House unanimously elected Mr Mingma Norbu Sherpa as the Speaker, while Mrs Raj Kumari Thapa was elected as the Deputy Speaker.

The newly-elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker were escorted to their respective chairs by the Chief Minister, who is the leader of the House, and were presented with khadas by the members of the House.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister introduced the Ministers who have recently been inducted into the Council of Ministers to the august House, namely, Mr Sonam Lama, Mr Arun Kumar Upreti, Mr Samdup Lepcha, Mr Bhim Hang Limboo, Mr Bhoj Raj Rai, Mr G. T. Dhungel, Mr Puran Kumar Gurung, Mr Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, Mr Nar Bahadur Dahal, Mr Raju Basnet and Mr Tshering Thendup Bhutia.



In his valedictory remarks, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang first expressed condolences for the lives lost in the Majuwa landslide in Yangang on June 10. He acknowledged the profound grief experienced by the affected families and assured them of the government’s support during this difficult time.

The Chief Minister went on to express his gratitude to the people of Sikkim for their overwhelming support and trust during the 11th Legislative Assembly and the 18th Lok Sabha elections held on April 19, 2024. He thanked the electorate for reinforcing their faith in the SKM-government and acknowledged their mandate as a testament to the government’s efforts and achievements. He assured to continue working committedly to fulfil the aspirations of the citizens and to drive the state towards the vision of ‘Sunowlo Sikkim, Samriddhi Sikkim’.

He further thanked the state election commission officials for ensuring a successful election, the DGP and police officials for maintaining law and order, and the press and media for their reporting and dissemination of information.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the assembly members, administrative staff, security personnel, and everyone involved in ensuring the smooth conduct of the Eleventh Sikkim Legislative Assembly’s inaugural session.

Speaker Mr M.N. Sherpa, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him by being elected as the Speaker of the Eleventh Sikkim Legislative Assembly. He assured the members that he would uphold the dignity and decorum of the House with utmost sincerity and diligence in his role as the Speaker.

The vote of thanks was also participated by Minister Mr Arun Kumar Upreti and MLAs, Mr Sonam Tshering Venchungpa and Mr Tenzing Norbu Lamtha.

Earlier, Mrs Raj Kumari Thapa, the newly appointed Deputy Speaker also expressed gratitude to the members of the House for bestowing upon her the esteemed role of Deputy Speaker. She reiterated her commitment to ensure the effective functioning of the legislative body.

The Speaker adjourned the house Sine Die.