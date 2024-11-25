CM Hails Success of 40th Governor’s Gold Cup Football Tournament

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the successful organization of the 40th All India Governor’s Gold Cup International Football Tournament, held at Paljor Stadium. The event, a highlight in the region’s sports calendar, witnessed a blend of fierce competition and camaraderie, drawing players and spectators from across the country and beyond.

In his statement, CM Tamang commended the spirited performances of the players and acknowledged the organizers for their meticulous efforts in ensuring the event’s grand success. “It was truly a memorable experience celebrating the love for football and sportsmanship,” he said.

Adding to the excitement, the Chief Minister participated in an exhibition match between CM XI and GTA XI, a much-anticipated event that underscored the significance of sports as a unifying force. The match, played in good spirits, was lauded by attendees for its entertainment value and promotion of sportsmanship.

The tournament’s success reaffirms the growing enthusiasm for football in the region and the commitment of the state government to nurture sports and encourage participation at all levels.

In a heartwarming gesture, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay honored his promise by gifting his football boots, worn during the memorable exhibition match between CM XI and GTA XI at Paljor Stadium, to Mr Anoje Chettri.

Anoje, a passionate football enthusiast and a resident of Rabongla, received the boots as a token of encouragement and recognition for his love for the sport. The Chief Minister’s thoughtful act not only celebrated the spirit of football but also highlighted his commitment to inspiring local sports enthusiasts.

The gesture added a personal touch to the already unforgettable event, leaving a lasting impression on the football community.