Tragic Accident Claims Life of Former Panchayat Member at Rolep-lamaten Road

A devastating incident occurred on Sunday morning along the Rolep-Lamaten Road in Pakyong District, claiming the life of Mr. Nopu Thargey Bhutia, a former Panchayat member. The accident happened when a boulder fell from a hillside, striking the vehicle Mr. Thargey was driving. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The vehicle, carrying five people, was en route to a wedding ceremony when the tragedy struck. The other four passengers sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to Sochakgang Hospital in Gangtok for treatment.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the accident occurred near an under-construction section of the NHIDCL route. Early reports suggest that negligence by the construction company could have contributed to the accident. Following the incident, tensions escalated, with an agitated crowd setting fire to a JCB machine reportedly involved in the excavation work believed to have triggered the catastrophic boulder fall.

Area MLA Mrs. Pamin Lepcha promptly visited the injured victims and extended her condolences to the bereaved family. She assured the public that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, the District Administration is closely monitoring the situation and will ensure proper assistance and accountability.

The District Administrative Centre, Pakyong, has launched a formal investigation into the incident. Authorities are expected to take stringent measures to address safety concerns and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

This is developing story