Railway Minister Orders Feasibility Study for Melli-Dentam Rail Line in Sikkim

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has instructed officials to carry out a preliminary feasibility study for a proposed new railway line connecting Melli to Dentam in Sikkim. This decision comes after Dr. Indra Hang Subba, the Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim, submitted a formal request to the minister in New Delhi on December 9, 2024. The minister emphasized the importance of preparing a detailed report promptly.

Dr. Subba proposed the new railway line, which would pass through Melli, Jorethang, Legship, and Dentam, covering the western region of Sikkim. He suggested this project as a natural extension of the Sevoke-Rangpo railway line, which is nearing completion and will soon link Sikkim to the national railway network.

In his letter, Dr. Subba highlighted the advantages of the proposed route, which would follow the banks of the Rangeet and Kalej Rivers, utilizing terrain that is less challenging than the ongoing Sevoke-Rangpo stretch. He outlined several key benefits of the project:

1. Improved Regional Connectivity: The railway would connect remote areas in West Sikkim, including Dentam near the Indo-Nepal border, to the rest of the state and the national rail network, enhancing accessibility.

2. Economic Growth: Better connectivity would boost trade, industrial development, and employment in underdeveloped regions like Gyalshing.

3. Tourism Boost: Rail access would make West Sikkim’s eco-tourism and cultural sites more accessible to tourists.

4. Social Empowerment: Reliable transportation would improve access to education, healthcare, and essential services for residents of West Sikkim.

Dr. Subba urged the Ministry of Railways to prioritize the project, emphasizing its transformative potential for the region. He also assured full cooperation and support from the state government to facilitate its implementation.

The proposed Melli-Dentam rail link is seen as a strategic infrastructure initiative that could significantly enhance connectivity, spur development, and improve the quality of life in Sikkim’s western region.

