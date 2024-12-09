Family Tragedy: Son Arrested Following Father’s Death

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Namchi District on December 7, 2024, when a family argument turned fatal. A 55-year-old man tragically lost his life after an altercation with his elder son.

According to reports, the dispute began as a verbal argument in the early hours of the morning but quickly escalated. The son allegedly dragged his father into the kitchen and forcefully slammed him onto the cement floor.

Although the father remained conscious for about an hour after the incident and complained of a headache, he tragically passed away around 6:00 AM while resting in bed. Forensic experts investigating the scene found blunt injuries on the victim’s head and face, confirmed during a medical examination.

The accused son has been arrested, and legal action is in progress. The authorities have sent the victim’s body for an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death, while investigations into the tragic incident continue.

