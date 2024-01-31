Retired Indian Army Officer Nabbed With Brown Sugar In Siliguri

Siliguri, 30 January : A retired Indian Army veteran identified as Ratan Biswas (48) was apprehended while traveling towards Biswas Colony on his motorcycle, carrying contraband. Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and officials in plain cloths from the Matigara police station in the Chandmuni Hospital Line More area, resulting in the interception of the motorcycle.

Upon conducting a search, law enforcement discovered 258 grams of brown sugar in the possession of the accused, Ratan Biswas. Following the seizure, Ratan Biswas was arrested and is scheduled to be presented before the Siliguri Court on Wednesday.

It is worth noting that a few months earlier, Ratan Biswas had been arrested by the NJP Police on similar charges and had served an 18-month jail term. However, after being released on bail, the accused found himself arrested once again. The entire case is currently under further investigation.