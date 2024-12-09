GSHWA Implements Temporary Ban on Accommodation for Bangladeshi Citizens Amid Tensions

The Greater Siliguri Hoteliers Welfare Association (GSHWA) has announced a temporary restriction on accommodating Bangladeshi citizens in its member hotels. This decision comes in response to rising tensions between India and Bangladesh, particularly following incidents of disrespect towards the Indian flag and provocative statements by Bangladeshi citizens.

In an official statement, the GSHWA emphasized that the decision was reached through unanimous voting among its members to ensure the safety and well-being of guests and staff during the current sensitive climate.

Key Points of the Decision:

1. Immediate Action: Member hotels will no longer permit the check-in of Bangladeshi citizens until further notice.

2. Regular Review: The restriction will be reviewed periodically, with the possibility of reinstating accommodations when the situation improves and is deemed respectful and safe.

3. Unified Compliance: Member hotels are strongly encouraged to adhere to the directive for consistency and solidarity within the association.

The association also stated its readiness to comply with any administrative directives regarding this matter.

Share this: Facebook

X

