Three Nabbed Under SADA Act In Gangtok

Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Sadar Police Station, led by Sub-Inspector Tamanraj Gurung, conducted a search operation at the rented residence of Narendra Ijam in Salangthang, Kalikhola, Ranka. The operation was carried out in the presence of independent witnesses and Gazetted Officer SDPO Gangtok, resulting in the apprehension of three individuals:

Narendra Ijam, 37, resident of Salangthang, Kalikhola, Ranka

Suraj Tamang, 26, resident of Radang, Ranipool

Gokul Tamang, 25, resident of Arithang, Gangtok

A thorough search of the premises led to the seizure of 93.99 grams of suspected brown sugar, 17 bottles of RX Codeine Phosphate syrup, various electronic devices, wristwatches, and three vehicles suspected to have been used in illicit activities:

White Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, registration number SK 01 TA 2191

White Mahindra KUV, registration number SK 01 T 7948

Blue Maruti Suzuki Baleno, registration number SK 01 TA 2723, allegedly used for the transportation of contraband

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act, 2006. Further investigation is currently underway.