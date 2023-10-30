Sikkim Prepares to Host the Largest Himalayan Beatbox Championship

Gangtok, 30 October : The Sikkim Beatbox Community is gearing up to present ‘The Himalayan Beatbox Championship’ on November 5, 2023, with a focus on both a social cause and raising awareness. Pemba Singhi Lama, a founding member of the Sikkim Beatbox Community, shared this exciting news during a press conference held at PCS today in Gangtok. According to community member upcoming event is the 2nd edition of The Himalayan Beatbox Championship , previous was held in Gangtok last year 2022. It was informed that event turned huge success and ladder for aspiring two young beatboxers who eventually got opportunity to showcase talent in the national level championship. Aspiring talents in this art-form of music can achieve their goal with determination, hardwork and perseverance , Singhi told media.

This initiative aligns with the Anti-Drugs campaign and the vision of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay). Moreover, the primary goal of the event is to generate funds to support a fellow member who is battling Chronic Kidney Disease. The event is scheduled to unfold on November 5, 2023, at Manan Kendra in Gangtok. According to Pemba Singhi and Rinzing Sherpa the entry is FREE!

Beatboxing is a vocal percussion art form in which individuals use their voice, mouth, lips, tongue, and sometimes their nose to create a wide range of sounds and rhythms, imitating the sounds of musical instruments and various beats. Beatboxers produce drum sounds, basslines, melodies, and other musical effects using only their vocal apparatus. It’s essentially a form of vocal mimicry and rhythmic creativity.

Beatboxing has its roots in hip-hop culture and often complements rap and other forms of urban music. It’s a common element in hip-hop performances and can also be used in a cappella music, live music, and even as a standalone art form. Skilled beatboxers can create complex and intricate rhythms and melodies, making it a captivating and expressive way to make music without traditional instruments.

Beatboxing involves learning various techniques for producing specific sounds and patterns. These sounds can include the kick drum, snare drum, hi-hat, cymbals, basslines, and more. Beatboxers may also incorporate sound effects, vocal scratches, and even lyrical elements into their performances. It’s a form of artistic expression that requires practice, creativity, and a deep understanding of rhythm and sound.

Over the years, beatboxing has gained popularity as both a performance art and a competitive activity. There are beatboxing competitions and events held worldwide, where beatboxers showcase their skills and compete for recognition and prizes. It’s a dynamic and evolving art form that continues to attract new talent and push the boundaries of what can be achieved with the human voice.