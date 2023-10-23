Gangtok, 22 October :On an Sunday morning, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang embarked on a visit to Chungthang in Mangan District via an Air Force helicopter. Upon his arrival in Chungthang, he was warmly greeted by the Minister for Roads and Bridges, also the Area MLA, Shri Samdup Lepcha, as well as Shri Ratan Singh Sonal, Commandant of the 11th Battalion, ITBP, District Collector of Mangan, Shri Hem Kumar Chettri, SDM Chungthang Shri Kiran Thatal, and other government officials.

During his visit, the Chief Minister toured the areas affected by the recent flash floods, meeting with victims and providing relief compensation to those affected individuals and their families. Accompanying him from Gangtok were the Minister for the Rural Development Department, Shri Sonam Lama, along with Secretary to HCM, Shri SD Dhakal, Relief Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Shri Anil Raj Rai, and officials from the Chief Minister’s Office.

At the Tasa Tengay Senior Secondary School auditorium in Chungthang, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang engaged in conversations with the families and individuals impacted by the recent disaster. He personally handed out relief compensation checks from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to those who were hit hardest by the calamity. The Chief Minister offered his condolences for their losses and reassured them that the government would do everything within its means to help them rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

For those whose homes were damaged, immediate relief checks of Rs. 1,00,000/- (One Lakh Rupees) each were provided, while individuals living in rental accommodations received Rs. 20,000/- each as relief. Chief Minister Tamang emphasized that this was initial assistance to aid in their recovery and that further compensation would be based on a thorough damage assessment. Additionally, he distributed Rs. 10,000/- to each student who had lost books and essential items in the flood. The Chief Minister also announced that the government would cover the rent for ten months for those who were displaced and living in rental accommodations, acknowledging the difficulties in finding such accommodations in the area.

Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang conveyed that the state government had taken all necessary measures, including coordinating with banks, to support the affected individuals in compensating for their losses. He also mentioned that essential household and kitchen items were being provided to families displaced by the floods.

Moreover, the Chief Minister informed the audience that efforts were underway to construct an alternative motorable road connecting Mangan to Chungthang and to restore connectivity from Chungthang to Lachen. He expressed his deep appreciation for the swift response and support from the Army, NDRF, ITBP, BRO, SDRF, District Administration, local panchayats, and the community in the aftermath of the disaster.

In his closing remarks, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang assured the community that the Central Government was closely monitoring the situation in Sikkim and providing necessary aid and support. He reiterated his commitment to tirelessly work toward restoring and transforming Chungthang into a model town.

Additionally, a delegation led by the Pipons of Lachen Dzumsa, Shri Gyatso Lachenpa, and Shri Kinthup Dawa Lachenpa, visited the Chief Minister at his official residence. They represented the local population and highlighted the challenges faced in terms of road connectivity, emphasizing the urgent need for restoration. The delegation expressed gratitude for the government’s prompt response and support for the affected communities.

Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang reiterated the government’s commitment to alleviate the hardships faced by the people during this challenging period. He urged the delegation to collaborate with the government and relevant agencies in rebuilding the affected areas in the aftermath of the calamity.

During his visit to Chungthang, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang closely inspected the damage caused by the devastating floods. He interacted with the public of Chungthang, as well as with officials and personnel from various organizations, including the Indo Tibetan Border Police, Border Roads Organization, 113 Engineering Regiment, Ordinance, GREF, NDRF, SDRF, Sikkim Police, and laborers involved in the restoration efforts.

With All Inputs From Information & Public Relations Dept, GOS