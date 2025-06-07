FIR Lodged Against Gorkha Seva Sena Leaders for Misusing Government Logo and Misinformation

Gangtok, 6 June : The Home Department of the Government of Sikkim has formally registered an FIR against three members of the Darjeeling-based organization Gorkha Seva Sena—Mr. Noel Sharma, Mr. Bikramadi Rai, and Mr. Subash Mani Singh—for misusing official government symbols and distorting facts related to an RTI proceeding. The complaint was lodged at Sadar Police Station in Gangtok and centers on allegations that their actions may jeopardize public order and inter-community harmony in the state.

According to the FIR, Mr. Subash Mani Singh attended an RTI appeal hearing on June 4, 2025, before the Home Secretary. However, the trio allegedly misrepresented the nature of the hearing during a subsequent press conference, falsely claiming it to be a discussion with the Home Department. Authorities believe this misrepresentation was done to advance personal or organizational agendas and could stir communal tension within Sikkim.

A second major violation pertains to the unauthorized use of the official government logo and the theme “Sunaulo ani Samriddha Sikkim,” which commemorates 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood. These symbols, officially reserved for government use under Notification No. 75/Home/2024, appeared on an invitation for a controversial event titled “Constitutional Legality of Darjeeling-Sikkim Unification,” falsely implying state endorsement.

The Home Department has expressed serious concern over this misuse, highlighting that such actions could undermine the government’s impartiality and provoke unrest. The FIR cites several provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including:

* Section 152: Actions that threaten India’s sovereignty and unity

* Section 196: Incitement of group enmity

* Section 336: Forgery to damage reputation or deceive the public

The FIR also invokes Section 3 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, which strictly bars unauthorized usage of official symbols.

Authorities have been instructed to conduct a swift investigation and take appropriate legal measures. The Home Department stressed the importance of addressing such violations to maintain public trust in the government’s integrity and neutrality.