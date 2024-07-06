CM Attends 89th birthday celebration of 14th Dalai Lama at Dharamshala

Dharamshala, July 6 (IPR): Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang attended the 89th birthday celebration of His Holiness The 14th Dalai Lama here at the Dalai Lama Temple in McLeodganj today.

Upon his arrival, he was accorded a warm reception headed by Sikyong Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Mr Penpa Tsering and the entire members of CTA.

Addressing the gathering the Chief Minister expressed deep humility and honor at the celebration of the 89th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

He further conveyed his heartfelt wishes and prayers for the long life and good health of His Holiness on behalf of the people of Sikkim.

“We have been fortunate to have His Holiness visit Sikkim at regular intervals, most recently in December 2023, following the devastating floods in October of the same year,” the Chief Minister stated. “His gracious presence made our sufferings and difficulties bearable, bringing light after the darkness of the catastrophe”, he added.

Highlighting the schemes “Mero Rukh Mero Santiti,”and “Sishu Samriddh Yojana”, the Chief Minister emphasized the state’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation. “Mero Rukh Mero Santiti,” a scheme that encourages parents to plant 108 tree saplings for every new birth, and “Sishu Samriddhi Yojana,” which deposits Rs. 10,800 in the name of a child for 18 years, are small contributions towards nurturing nature and the environment.

The Chief Minister praised His Holiness’s teachings on compassion and love, calling them the most beautiful gifts to humanity. “His teachings are the ideal formulations to address the present world order and its problems,” he noted.

“As we celebrate this significant milestone, we pray for His Holiness’s speedy recovery and long life. May his vision for a compassionate world flourish through his tireless efforts in spreading love and peace. His wisdom continues to illuminate our paths, fostering a world where understanding and respect overcome all tensions and conflicts,” the Chief Minister said.

He also acknowledged the Central Tibetan Administration, the Government of Himachal Pradesh, and all concerned for their warm hospitality and support during the stay in Dharamshala. “Although His Holiness is now in New York and not physically present here, his divine vibrations and blessings are with us.

“May His Holiness live an eternal life, continually blessing and guiding us. We are willing to offer our years to His Holiness, so that all sentient beings may benefit from his teachings, guidance, and blessings,” the Chief Minister concluded, reaffirming the commitment of Sikkim’s people to the values embodied by His Holiness.

Earlier, Sikyong (CTA) Mr Penpa Tsering in his address congratulated Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang on his landslide victory in the recent elections. He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for accepting the invitation and acknowledged his generosity in bringing students from Sikkim to join the celebration. He also highlighted how Sikkim has always shown their love and support for His Holiness.

During the programme the Chief Minister launched ‘the Tibetan Operatic Chronicle of the Life of Prince Dhepa Tenpa’ by the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts published in honour and as a mark of gratitude to His Holiness on his 90th birthday in accordance with the Tibetan calendar.

The celebration was attended by the Speaker Mr MN Sherpa, Ministers Mr Bhim Hang Limboo, Mr Puran Gurung and Mr Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, MLAs cum Advisors Mr Sanjit Kharel and Mr Erung Lepcha, DoP Secretary (Rtd) and Former Chairman (ARC) Mr, Tenzing Gelek, Principal Resident Commissioner, Sikkim House, Mr AK Chand, and CMO Secretary Dr. SD Dhakal, other international and national dignitaries along with the representatives of the local Tibetan Assembly in Gangtok, executive members of the six Tibetan associations and the students from Sikkim and the local public of Dharamshala.

The celebration also witnessed colourful cultural performances by various schools and organisations.