Sinkhole Appears on Gangtok Highway, Causing Traffic Disruption

Gangtok, August 21: Commuters were left stunned when a sinkhole suddenly appeared on a highway near Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim. The sinkhole, located in the middle of the road at Adampul, about 10 km from Gangtok, was discovered after a truck’s front wheel sank into it.

Upon investigation, authorities found that the sinkhole was caused by a damaged drainage pipe beneath the road. Continuous water discharge had eroded the soil, leading to the collapse of the road surface. The sinkhole is estimated to be 20-30 feet deep.

Traffic was halted for over an hour as curious onlookers, including nearby residents and commuters, gathered to witness the unusual sight. Authorities are now working to repair the damage and restore normal traffic flow.