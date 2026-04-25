PM Modi’s Sikkim Visit a Historic Milestone: MP Raju Bista

Gangtok, April 25 : Describing the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a defining moment in Sikkim’s history, Darjeeling Member of Parliament Raju Bista said the two-day programme on the 27th and 28th will add grandeur to the state’s golden jubilee celebrations.

In a press statement, Bista noted that Sikkim completing 50 years of statehood is a proud achievement, reflecting decades of progress, unity, and development. He credited the people and the government of Sikkim for elevating the state’s reputation across India and globally.

Highlighting the significance of the Prime Minister’s presence, Bista said the visit underscores the Centre’s recognition of Sikkim’s journey and its contributions to the nation. He termed it a moment of immense pride for every Sikkimese and a historic milestone for the Himalayan state.

The MP also informed that senior leaders, including Sambit Patra and Dilip Jaiswal, have already arrived to take part in the celebrations, further enhancing the importance of the occasion.

Bista concluded by stating that the event will remain a memorable chapter in Sikkim’s history, symbolising both its rich legacy and its aspirations for the future.