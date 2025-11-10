Lower Namlung Murder Case: Younger Brother Held for Allegedly Killing Elder Sibling

Namchi, Nov 9: A shocking case of fratricide has been reported from Lower Namlung under Namchi District, where a man was allegedly killed by his younger brother during the night of November 7 and 8, 2025.

According to police reports, a written complaint was filed by Pempo Namgyal Bhutia (37) of Lower Namlung, alleging that his elder brother, Lopden Tshering Bhutia (38), was murdered by their relative, Nima Tenzing Bhutia (36), inside the kitchen of the accused’s house.

Acting on the FIR, the Ravangla Police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. A forensic team from SFSL Saramsa and a fingerprint unit from CB-CID, PHQ Gangtok were dispatched to the site to collect evidence.

An inquest was carried out by the BDO, Ravangla, in the presence of two independent witnesses. After completing all necessary legal procedures, the body of the deceased was sent to STNM Hospital, Gangtok, for post-mortem examination.

Police officials have confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody and that further investigation into the case is in progress.